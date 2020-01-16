From creating connections to advocacy, the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success has many goals and events for this semester.
The Center is a department on campus that facilitates academic and social success, as well as community development and leadership opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community at Iowa State.
Brad Freihoefer, the director of the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success, said the Center provides events, programs, services and resources for LGBTQIA+ students at Iowa State so that students can be connected, and also be offered help during their endeavors at Iowa State.
“We do a variety of things for students to connect with depending on whatever needs or opportunities match with what their interests are and where they want to go,” Freihoefer said.
Freihoefer and the Center have many goals for the upcoming semester, along with some events as well.
One of these goals is just celebrating the almost one year anniversary of the Center being in a new, bigger space on the third floor of the Memorial Union at Iowa State. Freihoefer said engaging with students and making sure that LGBTQIA+ students know that they are welcome at the Center and that there are resources and services for them.
Along with that larger goal, the Center has a new assistant director at the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success, Cheltzie Miller-Bailey. Freihoefer said a goal is to introduce her to the community at Iowa State and at the Center.
“It’s exciting having her here and welcoming her and getting her connected,” Freihoefer said. “We’re having a welcome event for her next Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. here in the Center.”
To learn more about Miller-Bailey, look at this other Iowa State Daily article.
Freihoefer said they are also excited for the potential of the Thrive group this year, which is the third year of this group’s existence, and the opportunity for that group to attend the biggest LGBTQIA+ college conference in the midwest, known as Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Asexual College Conference, also known as MBLGTACC. Freihoefer said they are excited to continue the THRIVE program into the future, beyond just attending the conference.
As for some events coming up, Freihoefer said that the Center will be making sure that students connect with the Queer and Trans People Of Color (QTPoC) dinners that will be happening monthly at the Sloss Center.
Freihoefer also said that the Center will be connecting students with the LGBTQIA+ student organizations as well, by keeping students up to date on meetings that these organizations are having.
Another goal, as well as events that will be occurring, is helping Iowa State’s campus and LGBTQIA+ students participate and discuss topics surrounding Trans Day of Visibility on March 31 and Pride Week, which is April 6 through the 12 during the spring.
“We’ll be doing events to recognize visibility, and enhance the pride for LGBTQIA+ students on campus.” Freihoefer said.
There is also an opportunity for students to apply for three scholarships through the Center, in which information will be released later on in the Center’s newsletter and on social media.
Lavender Graduation will also be happening toward the end of the semester, during finals week, where Freihoefer said they hope there will be a record-breaking turn out for the event.
The Center also plans to do many other events throughout the semester, based on what students want to do, Freihoefer said.
In order to stay informed, Iowa State students can see what's happening on the Center’s website. Students can also go on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at “The Center ISU” to stay up to date. Also, students can sign up for the Center’s newsletter which is accessible on their website and on social media.
