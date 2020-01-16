Guadalupe Estrada, then-junior in kinesiology and health, and Elizabeth Sanchez, senior in junior in kinesiology and health, attend the celebration of 10 Years of Marriage Equality in Iowa. Sanchez said the celebration of marriage equality to her meant “Being able to marry whoever you want.” The LGBTQA+ Faculty and Staff Association hosted the reception on Apr. 3 in The Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success of the Memorial Union.