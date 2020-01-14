At Wednesday night’s meeting, Student Government will examine funding for a variety of university organizations and review debt contracts.
The Pre-Vet Club is designed to be a forum where students interested in veterinary medicine field can gather to learn. The organization asked to be funded $262.34 from the Senate Discretionary account to travel to a conference and competition at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine.
Sen. Stanley will be introducing a bill to hold an information session about human trafficking in Iowa. The event would require $218.28 from the Special Projects account to help fund the food and service fees.
Additionally, the Pre-Med Club is interested in holding Iowa State’s first pre-medical and pre-health conference. The event is planned to take place on April 10. The club is requesting $16,629.88 from the Events account to fulfill the conference budget of catering, merchandise and furnishing, along with many other items.
The Atheist and Agnostic Society is intended to provide a support system for students who believe that they can fulfill life without religion. The group is asking for assistance to screen a movie with the cost of $230 from the Senate Discretionary account.
Each bill will be looked at and voted upon separately during Wednesday night’s meeting.
Student Government will also look over two debt contracts.
Student Government has an organization debt reserve set in place to help fund clubs out of their current debt. The club will need to repay Student Government according to the terms and conditions that both parties have agreed on.
The Swim Club has also been acknowledged to receive a debt contract. The club will accept $2,200 at the beginning of their agreement. It will then need to pay back Student Government at least $550 each semester through the fall of 2021 or until the club has paid back all financial obligations.
The Revival Club has also been recognized to receive $1,339.52 at the beginning of their agreement. It will need to pay back Student Government at least $350 each semester through the fall of 2021 or until the club has met all of its financial obligations.
For more information or to contact your senator, visit stugov.iastate.edu. The senate meetings are open to the public at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union.
