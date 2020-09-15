The Senate of the Iowa State University Student Government will conduct a meeting requesting Iowa State administration to move to online learning in attempts to prevent another COVID-19 outbreak.
In the Memorial Union at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the bill titled “Support of Iowa State Action to Prevent a COVID-19 Outbreak” will be heard. It proposes that the university take “action to move all classes online, the university and DOR work to move as many students out of Ames as possible, and that the University shares any resources it can to help the city.”
With multiple universities, such as Notre Dame and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, scrapping their plans for in-person instruction and instead going fully remote, and other universities, like East Carolina University, sending their recently moved in students home, the potential for a change in educational format at Iowa State is at the forefront of student government issues.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force released a report Sept. 6 stating Iowa is still in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission.
“Iowa is in the red zone for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, with the third highest rate in the country. Iowa is in the red zone for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10 percent, with the sixth highest rate in the country,” the report stated. “The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the last three weeks: first. Polk County, second Johnson County and third Story County. These counties represent 38.9 percent of new cases in Iowa.”
Top U.S. health adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said in an interview with "Good Morning America" that a community in the red zone must be wary of reopening their school.
“The best way to get schools open is to decrease the level and rate of infection in your community," Fauci said. "So if you are in a red zone, get yourself into a yellow or green zone and we wouldn't be having this conversation about whether or not to open the schools. So as a community we need to pull together as communities instead of trying to determine should you go into school in this particular zone. Get out of the red zone, get your community, your city, your state into a yellow or a green zone and that would be much safer to get children to school."
The Senate meeting will be streamed live on the Student Government YouTube page at 6 p.m.
