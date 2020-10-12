Ames City Council and Iowa State University Student Government will host a joint virtual meeting to discuss COVID-19 and the 2020 election.
The meeting will take place at 5:00 p.m., prior to the regularly scheduled council meeting, and can be streamed on Ames Channel 12 YouTube channel. The two bodies typically meet once in the spring semester and once in the fall to discuss issues that impact the community. The meeting will also have an open discussion for any other issues concerning the city.
Jacob Ludwig is a senior majoring in economics and political science and a Liberal Arts and Sciences Senator serving as speaker of the Senate. Ludwig said he hopes to discuss the city and university’s COVID-19 response.
“[I hope to discuss] how we can promote the Cyclones Cares Act and do safe practices like wearing a mask, social distancing and how we can work together with the city and make sure those kinds of things are happening,” Ludwig said.
As for the election, topics such as voting accessibility and the promotion of the election will be addressed. Ludwig said the meetings help determine how Student Government can assist the City Council and vice versa to help benefit the overall community.
There is also the Campus Community Commission, which works with the city on these issues all year long, Ludwig said actions like these make for a great cooperative atmosphere among the Ames population and student population.
“We are really fortunate in Ames where I think the city government and student population, and just city and students in general, tend to get along very well,” Ludwig said. “I think that is because of the corporation we have had.”
After the meeting, the Council will meet and present the 2020 Residential Satisfaction survey. Once a year, the city conducts a random survey to gauge residential satisfaction with city services.
The council agenda can be viewed on the city of Ames website.
