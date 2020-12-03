After another 1,524 Iowans test positive for COVID-19 for the state of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa is expected to have 172,000 coronavirus vaccines.
The state will follow federal guidance in prioritizing health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities when distributing the vaccine, Reynolds said in a press conference Thursday. In Iowa, 2,519 people have died from the virus, 53 percent of those were between the ages of 61-80 years old with pre-existing conditions.
Another 54 percent of reported deaths are from people 80 years or older with pre-existing conditions. Iowa currently has an individual positive rate of 19.3 percent and 237,402 individual cases total. Story county nears 7,000 individuals cases and 23 deaths.
Reynolds said the first distribution of the vaccines is expected by Dec. 13, 26,000 of those doses developed by Pfizer and more doses should come weekly from Moderna totaling 172,000 at the end of the month.
Reynolds reported cases are starting to trend down, after a spike in cases in late October and November.
