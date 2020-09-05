Another 1,024 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 69,006.
Twenty three more deaths have been reported in the state, bringing Iowa’s total death toll to 1,160.
In Story County, 2,826 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported. No new deaths have been reported in the county, and the death toll remains at 16.
