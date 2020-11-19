Another 2,570 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 out of the over 10,000 reported cases.
This brings Iowa’s total of individual cases to 198,674 with an individual positivity rate of 17.5 percent and a total of 2,102 deaths. Story county currently has 5,928 positive cases and 19 deaths sitting with the eighth highest individual cases in the state.
Iowa continues to battle the pandemic as both rural and urban areas of the state face increasing cases. In response, Gov. Kim Reynolds enacted an emergency proclamation requiring masks to be worn in public places when social distancing is not accessible for 15 minutes or for people who do not share a house.
The proclamation prohibits social gatherings of more than 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors. Reynolds made additions and revisions to the state’s emergency proclamation throughout the pandemic in hopes to combat the surging cases.
Nearly 62,000 individuals cases come from November alone. Reynolds announced the new measures Monday during a prime time address. This was one of three address Reynolds had in the last week.
Reynolds announced testing locations will be closed on Nov. 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.