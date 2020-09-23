The League of Women Voters of Ames and Story County will host a virtual candidate forum Thursday. With six-term District 24 Republican State Senator Jerry Behn retiring and not seeking reelection, nominees Cynthia Paschen (D) and Jesse Green (R) will try to take over his seat this upcoming November.
Karen Kedrowski, director of Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, talked about the reach Iowa's State Senate has.
“The Iowa State Senate is part of the state legislature," Kedrowski said. "One of the most important functions of the state legislature is to pass a budget every year funding state government, and that includes how much money they will be providing to higher education institutions — in our case, the regents institutions. The degree of support they provide is directly tied to tuition and fees. The more support we are able to get from the state and regents institutions, the less tuition increases will be.”
Paschen, an Iowa State alumna, is a full-time volunteer at Mary Greeley Hospice. In a previous interview, she said improving the Iowa health care system is a top priority.
“Our state is without leadership, and during our time of crisis, we need new leaders who are unafraid of new ideas," Paschen said. “First and foremost, we need to ensure that Iowans have access to health care. Our rural hospitals will need serious help to survive, and too many Iowans don’t have any access to quality health care and mental health care.”
Green, who is a fifth-generation farmer and a Bible teacher, said in an interview that his agenda will include improving education and bringing new ideas to agriculture.
“The quality of life and development of our rural communities is not only important to our district but to all those across this great state," Green said. "As a state senator, I will bring solutions and new perspectives to agriculture and conservation. I will maintain a focus on quality education and a responsible and responsive state government to ensure a thriving Iowa.”
If you have any questions for the candidates, send them to prez.lwv@gmail.com.
