As the new semester begins, students will have a chance to explore the student clubs on campus at Iowa State’s spring ClubFest on Wednesday.
Students can check out the clubs on display at the spring ClubFest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
There are over 900 student organizations on Iowa State’s campus and ClubFest hosts a sample of them, according to the Student Activities Center. ClubFest will provide students an opportunity to receive information about these organizations and how to get involved with them around campus.
The spring ClubFest participants list is available on the Student Activities Center’s website. Clubs present will range from ‘Engineers Without Borders’ to ‘Ski and Snowboard Club’ to the ‘Knitting Club.’
At ClubFest, organizations will be able to present displays about their club, including informational handouts for students to take with them. Some clubs may do giveaways as well, all in hopes of finding new student members for their organization.
Iowa State’s Leadership and Service Center has a ClubFest help sheet available on the Student Activities Center’s website.
The help sheet includes tips on how to organize the booth for the student club and how to attract students by being approachable and informing students of the beneficial factors of joining the club.
The Student Activities Center states all official student organizations, in good standing, are eligible to participate with the spring ClubFest.
Each organization will have an assigned space in the order their registrations were received. The organization will be notified as soon as possible after the submission is received, regarding their status for ClubFest.
The student organizations attending ClubFest should arrive between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Check in should be completed by 10:30 a.m. to avoid losing their spot. Everything the organization brought needs to be removed by 4:30 p.m. and the area should be clean.
It is asked of the organizations to review all spring ClubFest policies before registering. The policies can be found on the Student Activities Center’s website. Any questions about ClubFest can be emailed to clubfest@iastate.edu.
