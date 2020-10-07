Jesse Green; a fifth-generation farmer, former chair of the Dayton Rodeo and Bible teacher; is the Republican candidate in the race for District 24 state Senate seat.
The Iowa Senate is a part of the legislative branch of the state government and works alongside the governor to create laws and establish a state budget. According to Ballotpedia, this includes “passing bills on public policy matters, setting levels for state spending, raising and lowering taxes and voting to uphold or override gubernatorial vetoes.”
As someone who has worked on a farm for much of his life, Green wants to make sure the rural areas of Iowa have their voice heard.
“I see rural Iowa changing so fast," Green said. "The average age of the average farmer is 59 years old. There is going to be a huge transition coming very soon in this industry, and I don’t know if Iowa is ready for this transition. This is going to drastically affect small town Iowa, either in a good way or a bad way. I want to do what I can to shape [agriculture] policy and rural economic development to make sure we respond correctly.”
Along with his experience on the farm, Green has pointed to his other experiences, such as being a Bible teacher and heading the Dayton Rodeo, which have prepared him for the state Senate.
“At the rodeo, I heard a lot of people appreciate my ability to listen and to hear different opinions,” Green said. “Also, being a teacher at the community Christian school, I constantly think about the next generation. I try to see the world through their eyes and try to meet them where they are at in life.”
Being a teacher, Green said he sees the importance of community colleges and hopes to bring more attention to them if he is elected to the Senate.
“I am very open-minded when it comes to community colleges,” Green said. “I see how vital it is to our rural economy that these trade programs be as effective and efficient as possible. If in some way we can get that going at an earlier age, the better.”
Green says voters can expect him to bring his strong work ethic and mindset to the Senate if elected.
“One thing about working on a farm is that there are some things that are not fun, but you know that you have to do [them] and you have to do it right and you have to do it well," Green said. "You deal with circumstances that are outside your control all the time, and so, as a farmer, you have to be attentive and you have to be responsive. I think I can bring that work ethic into the Senate. I look forward to doing the hard work and being on the committees that some people don’t think are that much fun. Whatever is in the interest of my district, I am willing to do."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.