President Donald Trump officially accepted the Republican presidential nomination on the final night of the Republican National Convention.
The lineup for Thursday night included President Donald Trump, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White.
White and Guiliani, two of the more public figures in Thursday’s address, both expressed similar messages in their speeches when it came to police authority.
“It blows my mind how quickly some of the leadership in the country has forgotten the critical role first responders play in our society,” White said.
Giuliani accused Joe Biden of being a Trojan horse with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Black Lives Matter and others in the Democratic Party controlling him.
The former mayor also added the left is “waiting to execute their pro-criminal, anti-police socialist policies.” Giuliani ended his address by saying, “There is no question that this awesome job of restoring safety for our people cannot be done from your basement Joe.”
Ivanka Trump was the introduction for Donald Trump, spending much of the speech championing Donald Trump's will to shake up Washington.
“For the first time in a long time, we have a president who has called out Washington’s hypocrisy, and they hate him for it,” Ivanka Trump said. “Washington has not changed Donald Trump, Donald Trump has changed Washington.”
Donald Trump presented his speech from the South Lawn of the White House, where he was greeted by a large mass of spectators — with many viewers unmasked — and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.”
Donald Trump began his address by sending his condolences to the people affected by Hurricane Laura and thanking many who have been close to him during his term, including his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, his other children and the Pence’s. After the gratitude, promises and a sense of optimism were a part of his speech.
“In a new term as president, we will again build the greatest economy in history, quickly returning to full employment, soaring incomes and record prosperity. We will defend America against all threats and protect America against all dangers,” Donald Trump said. “We will lead America into new frontiers of ambition and discovery and we will reach for new heights of national achievement. We will rekindle new faith in our values, new pride in our history and a new spirit of unity that can only be realized through love for our great country. We understand America is not a land cloaked in darkness, America is the torch that enlightens the entire world.”
As the night proceeded, “four more years” was being chanted from the crowd. Trump had a vast array of strikes toward Biden and attacked Biden’s past political history.
“Biden’s record is a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime," Donald Trump said. "He has spent his life on the wrong side of history. We have spent the last four years reversing the damage Joe Biden inflicted over the last 47 years.”
Trump continued by questioning what a present-day America would look like under Biden.
“The cost of the Biden shutdown would be measured in increased drug overdoses, depression, alcohol addiction, suicides, heart attacks, economic devastation, job loss, into much more," Donald Trump said. "Joe Biden’s plan is not a solution to the virus, but rather it is a surrender to the virus.”
The president ended his speech by emphasizing how important this year’s election is.
“This is the most important election in the history of our country, there has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals and ideology, philosophy or vision then there is right now,” Donald Trump said.
