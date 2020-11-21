Ames Pride along with Ames Public Library hosted their final storytelling project Saturday night. The storytelling project spoke on the topic of “Giving Thanks” with the importance of support networks.
Maggie and Julia were the special guests for the final storytelling project. Both spoke on the topic of “Giving Thanks.”
“I am going to resist the urge to hide who I truly am,” Maggie said.
The special guests gave their musical duo name: Free The Snakes.
Together, they sang two songs for the virtual audience: "Lukewarm Takes" and "Talking a Walk." Julia played the guitar while Maggie played the violin.
Julia explained both songs have a strong message related to the two of them on a personal level and hoped everyone listening could relate to the messages given throughout the songs.
Maggie shared personal stories about her life and how she got to where she is today, while Julia helped emphasize keywords, such as anxiety and depression, or points that were made throughout her story.
“It took me a very long time to find myself underneath all of my trauma,” Maggie said.
According to Maggie, they want to reach out to people who won’t consider asking for help and demonstrate how building a healthy support community is important for people.
Both of them expressed their thankfulness toward their friends who have stuck with them through all of the bumps in the road and hoped they related to other people who are struggling in silence.
“I choose my own labels, I don’t let people decide who I am for me,” Maggie said.
Past storytelling projects can be found on the Ames Pride YouTube page.
