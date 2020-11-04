Editor's note: This story will be updated with new information and analysis as results become available.
6:57 p.m.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has now locked down the state of Michigan by 1.3 points — though it didn’t come easy.
The win came after a night that resembled 2016 for Democrats, when President Donald Trump won Michigan by 0.3 percent along with Wisconsin, a state Biden claimed earlier today.
Although these were battleground states, Zack Bonner, lecturer in the political science department, said Trump's margins from 2016 and this year are not great enough to signify any demographic shifts. Biden is currently ahead of Trump, based on most recent results, but this election was not the clean sweep election Democrats had expected.
“The polarization we are seeing is reflected in the electoral map, I would assume would stay similarly in the near future at least,” Bonner said. “I don’t think in the next few presidential elections that we will see any landslide victories, I think it will probably be fairly close races. I think it will come down to demographic shifts in a handful of states and whether or not specific campaigns can get that demographic out to vote.”
Bonner said an important shift in this election was the Latinx/Cuban American vote gravitating toward Trump. In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton carried Miami-Dade County by almost 30 points. In comparison, Trump was down by 7 points from Biden in Miami-Dade County but still won the state of Florida.
“Democrats in the past have treated that demographic like a monolith where they all kind of vote the same way but it seems that the Trump campaign put some effort into courting those voters and it seemed to work,” Bonner said. “That’s probably the biggest shift we have seen so far.”
Florida is a crucial key to the Electoral College, with a growing population and 29 electoral votes. Still, Trump is trailing Biden by 39 electoral votes but neither of them have made it to 270 to take the White House, as votes are still being counted.
3:08 p.m.
There's no sleep in election land, as margins for the presidential election become stressed while counting continues.
Joe Biden wins Wisconsin after a nail-biting race, according to the Associated Press. President Donald Trump has plans to “immediately” request a recount in Wisconsin, said Trump’s campaign manager according to AP. Biden’s win reclaims one of the battleground states for Democrats that went red in 2016.
Biden’s win comes after a flux in results throughout Tuesday night and into the early hour of Wednesday. Trump claimed victory after results from Wisconsin and Michigan both leaned in his favor, but votes were still being counted for both states.
Ryan Hurley, president of Iowa State College Republicans, said Trump should not concede and should request a recount due to discrepancy in not only Wisconsin but Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
“I need to bring this to several courts and bring these people who tried to rig the election to jail,” Hurley said. “You look at overnight at about 4 a.m., suddenly, about 138,000 votes were added entirely for Biden, that doesn’t happen. It doesn’t matter if you are in the bluest area of the country.”
Currently, Biden holds a sliver of a lead over Trump in Michigan with 96 percent of votes reported but with less than 1 percent margin. Biden is currently leading in Wisconsin, too, with a margin of less than 1 percent, according to results from AP, reported by National Public Radio.
Votes are still being counted, and Tuesday night only proved this race is too close to call. Results in Georgia and North Carolina currently favor Trump, but ballots are still continuing to be processed. Biden’s home state of Pennsylvania still only has 64 percent of estimated votes reported but shows Trump is ahead.
Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, said one of the most important takeaways as of now is the record-high voter turnout for both Republican and Democrats during a pandemic.
“High voter turnout is very good for the health of our democracy,” Kedrowski said. “The next things we need to do in terms of the health of our democracy is to count all the voters that are cast.”
Kedrowski said she is dismayed by calls to stop the count of votes. Each state has different voting laws, which dictate when mail-in ballots can begin to be processed.
“What is good for democracy is to have a healthy, vibrant democracy who turns up to vote,” Kedrowski said. “And then, to make sure every single vote is carefully and accurately counted.”
4:30 a.m.
President Donald Trump announced a premature victory after recent election results show tighter margins than expected while outstanding states still linger.
Talk of states like North Carolina, Florida and Texas, all were possibly swinging blue for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, then heavily leaned in favor of Trump as over 90 percent of votes are reported. This was enough for Trump.
"Millions and millions of people voted for us," Trump said early into Wednesday morning. "A very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people."
Trump also claimed fraud has been committed and said it was an embarrassment for the country.
“Frankly, we did win the election,” Trump said as votes continued to be tallied.
Trump said he would go to the U.S. Supreme Court and he wants to stop “all voting.” Republican Election Lawyer Benjamin Ginsberg told CNN Trump’s claims are a disservice not only to the law but to all the Republican men and women on the ballot today.
According to the Associated Press (AP), it is still too early to declare a winner as results do not match information available to AP. Neither Trump nor Biden have secured the 270 Electoral College votes as of 4:01 a.m.
Biden made a hopeful announcement late on election night prior to Trump’s speech.
“We believe we are on track to win this election,” Biden said. “We know because the unprecedented early vote, we are going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished, and it ain't over until every vote is counted, every ballot."
Mack Shelley, chairman of the political science department, said Trump is doing better than most people would have anticipated and that the election seems to be somewhat of a replay of 2016 as of results from 11:20 p.m.
“We will have to wait and see, and we won’t know for quite a while, but [it] actually does seem [like] Biden is in some real trouble now,” Shelley said earlier in the night around 11:15 p.m. “What could have been a relatively easy victory just isn’t going to be that, it is going to be by the skin of his teeth.”
Throughout the election, the Biden campaign tended to have smaller events or virtual forums in attempts to adhere to social distancing standards. Shelley said Biden did not campaign to the extent of Trump’s upbeat, large, in-person rallies that could have resonated with voters.
"The Democratic Party is good at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory,” Shelley said. “The Democrats just seem to have an absolute genius for screwing things up and not being able to hold on to a lead or not being able to connect with voters in a favorable way.”
Ryan Hurley is the president of Iowa State College Republicans and said he was apprehensive at first but votes look fantastic for Trump as of results from around 9:30 p.m.
“You start to think, ‘Maybe Biden will win,’ but then you are seeing the actual people speak instead of pollsters and looking at the betting market, and it shifted massively,” Hurley said.
Shelley said early results can distort states creating a blue or red mirage, and when results are finalized, things can change. Early election polls portrayed Biden carrying Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, states that went red in 2016. Shelley said Biden will need to win these to be able to win, which will only come with final results.
“In terms of having sort of expressed high hopes to win Florida, turn Texas Blue, win North Carolina, that is basically not happening,” Shelley said as of results from around 11:20 p.m. “And what is going to happen in the Midwest, we don’t know.”
