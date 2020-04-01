Editor's Note: This article was updated with new information following Gov. Kim Reynolds' 2:30 p.m. press conference.
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 52 new positive COVID-19 Iowan cases along with two reported deaths, according to an April 1 press release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.
With the additional 52 cases, it brings the total of positive Iowa cases to 549. The two reported deaths were both elderly adults older than 81, one from Polk County and the other of Washington County.
The locations and ages of the 52 new individuals positive for COVID-19 according to the IDPH are:
- Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
- Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
- Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)
- Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)
- Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)
- Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
- Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
- Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
- Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Reynolds said at her press release there were 416 negative cases of COVID-19 on April 1. The press release stated there have been 7,304 total negative tests to date which includes reported testing from the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
"What I can say we're doing is that we're doing everything we can to hopefully, you know, keep the numbers as low as we can to protect the health and well-being of Iowans, especially those that are vulnerable to COVID-19," Reynolds said during her press conference on April 1.
Reynolds said everyday they're gathering more information and testing more.
The IDPH provided a status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa. The report can be found on the IDPH website.
An established public hotline for Iowans with questions about COVID-19 is available 24/7. Those with questions can call the hotline at 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.
Iowa has started sharing the amount of negative tests conducted at outside labs while also providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
