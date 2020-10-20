Some people may be bilingual or trilingual; however, for someone who can speak four or more languages, the term often used is polyglot.
Oxford Learner's Dictionaries defines polyglot as “knowing, using or written in more than one language," which is synonymous with multilingual. However, many people who identify as a polyglot would define the term as knowing or using four or more languages.
“There are times when I’m thinking of a different language and process it to translate to other languages,” said Hani Haji, a sophomore in child, adult and family services.
Haji is a polyglot. She can speak four languages: Somali (her native language), Urdu, Hindi and English. She explained that due to her knowledge, there are different languages constantly going through her mind.
Haji said she was born in Somalia where she learned to speak Somali. Due to war, her family moved to Islamabad, Pakistan, and learned Urdu and English there. Haji said since Hindi and Urdu are similar in speech, it was easy to understand the different dialogues by watching Hindi movies and television shows.
She also said she fears the possibility of forgetting some of the different languages that run through her mind. She is only able to speak English while at college.
Haji said knowing these languages has had an influence on the way she thinks about things. She also said when she is around her family, her brain will be thinking in the different languages she is speaking.
There are advantages to knowing different languages, Haji said. She can translate for her mother and anyone who needs it. During the summer of 2020, Haji was asked by the South Dakota Department of Health to be an interpreter to talk to the Somalian community about COVID-19.
Haji said she is proud she had the opportunity to know all the languages that she knows.
“I think studying and speaking other languages contributes to greater understanding among people, which is vitally important as we live together and share the planet,” said Brendan O’Brien, director of the International Students and Scholars Office.
O’Brien also pointed out that the website of the Department of World Languages and Cultures emphasizes the importance of language and oral communication.
According to the Department of World Languages and Cultures' website, "strong oral communication skills are key to the day-to-day interactions that you will have throughout your work life.”
Ian Gonzalez-Alfonzo, a senior in mechanical engineering, said he has been the president of the Polyglot Club since its founding in spring 2019. The club started with only a handful of members but has now grown to have over 50 members. He said this club included both students and alumni.
The club holds biweekly meetings, and each meeting concerns a specific language. During those meetings, they learn about the culture where the language is derived from as well as phrases from that language.
Gonzalez-Alfonzo explained these meetings attract people from other language clubs on campus, people that are currently taking language classes and people that are interested in different languages and culture as well. The meetings also feature an expert guest speaker in the language.
He said he observed the fact that there are many clubs on campus where you can learn and practice a language but not a club that brought different languages together.
“The Polyglot Club helps students who are interested in learning about cultures beyond their own acquire skills beyond their major and find a community of fellow language nerds that they can nerd out with,” Gonzalez-Alfonzo said.
Gonzalez-Alfonzo said this club is even more important when it comes to attending an institution like Iowa State. He said it’s important to find people who identify similarly to him and other individuals.
“It is easy to feel lonely and isolated in such a big campus, especially one that is not culturally diverse,” Gonzalez-Alfonzo said.
Gonzalez-Alfonzo said studying another language is a way to connect with other people and their culture while also learning valuable life skills. People are also willing to passionately talk about their language, culture and way of thinking.
“That's what being a polyglot is all about, ultimately connecting to other people and to the world around you,” Gonzalez-Alfonzo said.
