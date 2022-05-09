The Ames Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning.
At 4:39 a.m. the police received calls from multiple sources that they heard gunshots near the Wheeler St. area.
When they arrived, police found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds at 3021 Regency Court.
The police are notifying the victims family and no longer believe there is any continued threat to the community. The identity of the victim is being withheld by Ames Police until the notification of next of the family.
To provide any information on the case call Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or their anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.