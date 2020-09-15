Ames Police Department have arrested a suspect involved in a domestic assault and kidnapping investigation, announced in a press release.
Derrick Belton, 36, was arrested Tuesday. He is being charged with third-degree kidnapping, first-degree harassment and domestic abuse assault — the first being a class “C” felony and the latter two aggravated misdemeanors.
According to the release, the Ames Police Department responded to a 911 call of a domestic assault on Grove Avenue Monday.
The female victim “stated she had escaped from an apartment after being held against her will and assaulted several times throughout the day” by Belton, her boyfriend. The victim also reported Belton had previously threatened to kill her.
The release states the Ames Police Department was assisted by CICS Mobile Crisis Response Team in the arrest of Belton, who refused to exit his apartment. Officers entered the apartment and made the arrest at 1:03 a.m. Tuesday.
The victim is being treated at Mary Greeley Medical Center, and the Ames Police Department is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with tips is encouraged to call the department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.