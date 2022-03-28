An armed robbery was committed at Kum and Go on 4506 Lincoln Way just after midnight on Monday.
The suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the registers. The suspect was a Black male in a black puffy winter coat, according to the police report. He was also wearing a rubber glove on one hand and bags over his shoes.
After taking the money from the clerk, the suspect exited the store with another male who was waiting outside. The two fled southbound in a sedan-style vehicle which was driven by a third person.
The Ames Police are continuing to investigate the crime by collecting witness statements and surveillance footage from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.