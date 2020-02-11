There are two spring career fairs coming up full of opportunities for students and alumni to take advantage of.
The People to People Spring Career Fair and the Business, Industry and Technology Spring Career Fair will both take place from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The People to People Fair will be located in the Scheman Building while the Business, Industry and Technology Fair will be in Hilton Coliseum.
There are currently 103 organizations registered to be at the People to People Career Fair and 146 at the Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair.
Lexi Elliott, program coordinator for Liberal Arts and Sciences Student Academic Services, is the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Services coordinator and professional adviser for the People to People and Business, Industry and Technology career fairs.
The People to People Spring Career Fair will have employers looking to hire students for internships and full-time employment across the various fields: health and wellness, social and human services, hospitality, event management and professional schools.
The Business, Industry and Technology Career Fair will provide students with the opportunity to connect with employers for internships and full-time positions within all business majors.
According to the Ivy College of Business website, the average student attendance is approximately 2,000 students for the spring career fair. Elliott said the People to People Spring Career Fair expects 800 to 1,000 in attendance.
Elliott said the career fair is a large event that a number of students have success with because of the amount of opportunities the employers have.
“I think that’s the biggest surprise that I’ve had is that there are such a large amount of opportunities and we almost could have double the amount of students that come through and still get a good portion of their opportunities filled,” Elliott said. “To kind of think about it, the more students you bring in, the more employers you’re going to bring in. Those numbers are only going to work together.”
The Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business will also have a career fair breakfast for College of Business students, faculty and staff. The breakfast will have company recruiters and guest speakers.
During the Business, Industry and Technology Spring Career Fair, there is a free “LinkedIn Photo Booth” on the upper concourse of Hilton. A professional photographer will be taking headshots for students to use as their LinkedIn picture or any other professional headshot need.
Both career fairs encourage attendees to dress professionally in business attire and close toed shoes. Those attending should bring copies of their resume and notes on some employers from research they did prior to going to the career fairs.
Elliott said as students prepare for and attend the career fairs and even after they are over, they should be aware of what their Career Services office has to offer. Career fairs can be overwhelming for people, and she said Career Services understands that.
“Our staff is here on campus to help students breathe easier, to feel prepared, [...]” Elliott said. “Always from before career fair to during career fair and after, always stop in and check out your Career Services office and understand that they’re here for you and they’re here to help at any stage of your career preparation, whether it be internships or full-time.”
Attendees can also sign up for interviews with some of the employers they network with at the career fairs. The interviews will take place Thursday.
Career Services use various outlets to inform people about the career fairs, including posters, tablings, CyHire announcements and their social media accounts. Elliott said they send about two to three emails a week leading up to the career fairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.