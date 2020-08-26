Since the Iowa State campus has reopened, the university has put in safety guidelines in place to protect students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected how students and faculty can access different resources on campus.
Currently, the Diversity and Inclusion Office is accessible both in-person and online, according to Reginald Stewart, vice president for Diversity and Inclusion.
“We are currently available by appointment, and masks are required during an in-person visit," Stewart said. "If you do not have a mask, one will be provided. We have resources both online and in-person. We are accessible via Zoom and Webex, and this has proven to be the most efficient way of meeting.”
Stewart said the staff members at the Office of Diversity and Inclusion are available to help and speak with students about information and resources that they need.
Contact information for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion staff can be found on their staff directory.
Stewart said that during this unprecedented time, the Principles of Community is still a very important concept in campus community spaces.
“We will continue to support student programming requests that meet our criteria for engagement,” Stewart said. “Our COVID-19 resource page has proven valuable to students, faculty and staff.”
The Office of Diversity and Inclusion is on the second floor of Beardshear Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.