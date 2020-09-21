National Voter Registration Day is a national holiday to help people register to vote for the first time or to update their registrations. It is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of September of every year.
The League of Women Voters is hosting a drive on campus for students to register or update their information. The drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Union Drive, located by Friley Hall. There will be four tables, and everyone is encouraged to stop by.
Two people will be located at each table. There will also be people with clipboards to help people register. No identification is required, but the exact street address of your residence will be required for registration. Knowing the last four digits of your social security is also required to register. The registration committee asks everyone to wear a mask.
“This event not only helps new people register, it also gets students thinking," said Karen Kedrowski, head of the registration committee and director of the Carrie Chapmen Catt Center. Making a plan, knowing about different options and thinking ahead is the best way to start when it comes to voting.”
All of the groups participating in Tuesday’s voter registration are non-partisan.
“We don’t want to make people believe that we are wanting them to pick sides but to think for themselves and make a choice best fit for them,” Kedrowski said.
Kedrowski encourages all students to register to vote, even if they miss National Voter Registration Day.
“Voting is a way of celebrating in an exciting celebration across the country,” Kedrowski said.
