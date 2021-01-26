The Senate blocked Republican efforts to dismiss trying former President Donald Trump of “incitement of insurrection.”
The motion, led by Sen. Rand Paul, was voted down 55-45 with five Republicans crossing partisan lines. Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell was among those who voted in favor of the motion. The vote could potentially foreshadow the outcome of Trump’s trial.
Democrats would need 17 Republicans joined with their 50 votes for the required two-thirds majority for conviction.
House impeachment managers dropped off the articles of impeachment to the Senate Monday evening, marking President Donald Trump as the first president in history to be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives twice.
The Senate trials are set to take place Feb. 8 to allow both sides to prepare briefs, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced. The House sent the articles of impeachment to the senate Monday, but there are still many unknowns that come from the unprecedented action.
After the insurrection against the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, the House quickly impeached Trump a week later. Ten House Republicans, including Wyoming's House Republican Congress Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, voted in favor of the articles of impeachment, charging Trump with incitement.
Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, said impeachment will be a stain on Trump’s legacy as president but it is unlikely he will be convicted. While impeachment only requires a simple majority from the U.S. House, for removal of office there must be a two-thirds majority for a conviction.
Because Trump is no longer in office, some Republicans view impeachment unnecessary. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he would vote to end the trial at the first chance he has.
“I think the trial is stupid, I think it’s counterproductive,” Rubio said, according to the Associated Press.
Impeachment is one of the few checks Congress has on a president, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a president will be convicted. While impeachment is sometimes used as a blanket term for the whole process, Dirk Deam, teaching professor of political science, describes the impeachment process as the House formerly calling onto doubt a president's credibility.
Regardless of the Senate’s vote, the House’s vote to impeach Trump will remain as formal record. Rubio along with other Republicans argue impeachment could further divide the country, but Kedrowski said Congress can impose sanctions on Trump to disqualify him from running for federal office in the future.
“It is important people know they are accountable for their actions up until the point that they leave office,” Kedrowski said. “Actions have consequences.”
Determining whether or not Trump’s actions were criminal will be the job of the Senate. It is unsure just how long the trial will be, which could impact how quickly the Biden Administration will be able to accomplish their agenda. Kedrowski said the first 100 days in office are somewhat like a honeymoon phase for new presidents, but it is likely Congress will be distracted.
“In criminal law, a complete crime means no matter how bad you feel about it or what the extenuating circumstances [are] afterwords, you did something that was a crime, and [it] needs to be recognized as such," Deam said.
Deam said it is possible impeachment could bring further division, but a polarized country doesn’t change the charges brought against Trump.
“The fact that the Capitol was breached by a violent mob and because people died as a result of this is something the country needs to reckon with,” Kedrowski said.
