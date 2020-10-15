Somerle Rhiner, a junior double major in sociology and women's and gender studies.
(she/her/hers) or (they/them/theirs)
My story is only short because I have decided this will be the way I come out to family and friends.
My close friends will know I have personally been dealing with my sexuality for a very long time. In conclusion, I wanted to say that although I have previously come out as bisexual (5 years ago).
I would like to inform everyone my sexual identity is pansexual. I will hope my family and friends are understanding when they hear this news.
These coming out stories were put together by the diversity news editor, Madison Mason. If you or someone you know would like to submit your coming out story, then reach out to Madison Mason at madison.mason@iowastatedaily.com or submit your story here.
