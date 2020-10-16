Madison Mason, a sophomore in women's and gender studies and diversity news editor for the Iowa State Daily.
(she/her/hers) or (they/them/theirs)
My coming out story is easy, simple, plain and overall pretty boring.
It’s that way because I never really had to come out, I just slowly started using “they” instead of “him” and “partner” instead of “boyfriend,” and my parents, brother and friends really just went with it. I never really put a label on my sexuality, I just liked people. I like people who use he/him, she/her, they/them and literally any other pronouns.
And I know what you’re going to say, I sound like I’m pansexual. Yeah, I get that a lot actually. However, I never liked the concept of labels; I think it’s a construct. Now don’t get me wrong, labels are definitely for some people, but for me? I didn’t really ever see a label that seemed to fit.
However, a few years ago, I started to use the term queer, and it’s stuck ever since. Queer is an umbrella term for people in the LGBTQIA+ community, and it fit me so well. So I’m queer, and that’s that.
However, I did want to take the time to tell you, as the audience member, what it has meant for me to be able to share these coming out stories this past week. These stories are real, sad, happy, lovely, amazing, funny and just overall beautiful. So thank you to everyone who submitted their story, and thank you to everyone who has read them.
Happy coming out to everyone: those who are out, those in the closet and those who are still questioning who you are. You are valid, you are loved and you are worthy.
