Lilah Mares, a senior in interior design.
(she/her/hers)
So I came out to my mother over dinner. I had the hugest crush on this girl at my high school and found out she also liked me, so I figured I should tell my mom I was bi before bringing a girl home.
So I tell her, and she was shook. She wasn’t really sure how I could like both men and women, and she was overwhelming me with questions. I asked my mom to slow down. I didn’t have all the answers. All I knew was I really liked this girl. She told me OK and not to worry about anything. She would research and learn things on her own. She said she loved me always no matter what. And she has learned so much and is now so supportive of me. She has gone to multiple prides. I’m lucky to have such a good mama.
These coming out stories were put together by the diversity news editor, Madison Mason. If you or someone you know would like to submit your coming out story, then reach out to Madison Mason at madison.mason@iowastatedaily.com or submit your story here.
