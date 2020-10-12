Kate Budziak, a junior in women's and gender studies and history at Iowa State.
(she/her/hers)
My coming out story happened while I was eating lunch with my friends from college. My freshman year of high school my guy friends started talking about girls they wanted to ask out.
Naturally, I joined in on the conversation and never looked back. Although I never officially come out as pansexual, the people who surround me fully support my decision to talk as little or as much about it as I want.
These coming out stories were put together by the diversity news editor, Madison Mason. If you or someone you know would like to submit your coming out story, then reach out to Madison Mason at madison.mason@iowastatedaily.com or submit your story here.
