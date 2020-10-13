Jay Jay Van Thournout, a senior in industrial technology.
(they/them/theirs)
I was talking to my mom in the car coming home from Ames, I believe, and I never really knew I was going to say it that day to her, but I told my mom that I’m pansexual, and she just laughed in my face. She told me, “Your generation is making things up. When I was your age, there was only straight, gay or lesbian, never anything else.”
I haven’t come out as non-binary, but after coming out as pan, I’m not sure I really want to come out again. Not all coming out stories are good, but that doesn’t mean you need to get discouraged. There are people out there that love you for you, you just need to find them. If you have to cut off your parents or anyone that doesn’t like what you are doing to better yourself, then they are not someone you need to keep in your life.
Family isn’t always blood. Just remember, you are doing what makes you happy, not anyone else.
These coming out stories were put together by the diversity news editor, Madison Mason. If you or someone you know would like to submit your coming out story, then reach out to Madison Mason at madison.mason@iowastatedaily.com or submit your story here.
