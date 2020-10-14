Hannah Riggs, a sophomore in kinesiology and health.
(she/her/hers)
I realized I was bisexual sophomore year of high school. I told all of my friends before my parents because I was afraid of how my parents would react. All of my friends accepted me.
I kept the secret for two years, but days before I moved to college, I gathered the courage to tell them. I stood in front of them in the living room and explained who I was. There was a moment of silence, and then my dad said "OK," and I felt like crying.
My parents were accepting of me — after all, I was the same person, I just happen to like girls and guys.
