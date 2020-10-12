Breanna Diaz, junior in child, adult and family services at Iowa State
(she/her/hers)
So, I came out two years ago. I wish I could say my coming out story was something big and grand but it really wasn't. I first came out to a couple of my really good friends and I cried to them. Then I decided it was easiest and less stressful on me if I just made a post on social media.
So, I posted on my Snapchat story that I was bisexual and that I had known for a long time but was in denial about it because I was unsure how others would react. It sounds silly but I remember typing that out and just crying my eyes out. Not even because I was bisexual; it was like a huge weight was lifted. I had a lot of mixed messages from my post but I had enough support that I decided to come out to my mom and my stepdad.
Surprisingly, my stepdad was a lot more understanding than my mom was. He's very traditional Mexican and his views are typically traditional too. He hugged me and he told me he loved me. My mom was not so understanding at first. She basically told me I was either straight or I was lesbian. She didn't believe being bi was even an actual thing. After talking with my stepdad, my mom decided to do research and now she is a strong ally.
I understand not everyone has positive messages when they come out. I just want you all to know there is hope and you will find a place in the community. You are loved.
These coming out stories were put together by the diversity news editor, Madison Mason. If you or someone you know would like to submit your coming out story, then reach out to Madison Mason at madison.mason@iowastatedaily.com or submit your story here.
