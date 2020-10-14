Brady Eberline, a sophomore in acounting and Spanish.
(he/him/his)
On October 3rd, 2019, I came out to my parents. Coming out was one of the toughest things I've ever done. I shed a lot of tears when I came out, but my family embraced me with love and acceptance.
I was worried for a while that people would find out in my fraternity, but once I came out to everyone, everyone was extremely supportive.
Coming out was extremely difficult, but I am so glad that I did, and it has easily been the best thing I have ever done. I know for a lot of people, it can be scary. My best advice is that people who love you will still love and accept you for you.
These coming out stories were put together by the diversity news editor, Madison Mason. If you or someone you know would like to submit your coming out story, then reach out to Madison Mason at madison.mason@iowastatedaily.com or submit your story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.