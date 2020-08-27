As Iowa State’s campus has reopened, the university has put safety guidelines in place to protect students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected how students and faculty can access different resources on campus.
The Multicultural Student Affairs Office is located in the Student Services building.
During this time, students of color and multicultural students can still meet with the staff of the Multicultural Student Affairs Office and access their resources, said Kenyatta Shamburger, assistant dean of students and director of Multicultural Student Affairs.
“Our staff is available by appointment and when resources are needed,” Shamburger said. “The best way to reach us is by email: omsa@iastate.edu or by contacting the staff member you wish to reach directly.”
Shamburger wanted students to know that although computer labs across campus are closed during the fall semester, the computer lab in the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs will remain open. Plexiglas barriers have been installed and the number of computers available has been reduced. With these changes, multicultural students will be able to use the lab and adhere to physical distance guidelines.
Shamburger said the best resource for students in regards to the Multicultural Student Affairs Office is their website.
“We will be reviewing our various programming opportunities and determining the best delivery methods on our website,” Shamburger said. “The health and safety of our students and staff are a top priority and we want to be sure that while we are providing robust curricular and cocurricular opportunities, that we are also supporting and modeling behaviors that help reduce the risk to COVID-19.”
Students can access the Multicultural Student Affairs Office on social media for a listing of events (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).
Shamburger also wants students to know they can reach out to the staff of the Multicultural Student Affairs Office during this difficult time.
“Reach out and ask questions,” Shamburger said. “Colleagues are here to assist students navigate Iowa State University. Everyone on campus has had a 'first day' or a 'first week.' Do not hesitate to connect with staff and faculty via email or phone call. The Office of Multicultural Student Affairs staff is here to support students on their journey. We are a 'home away from home.' Let us know how we can assist.”
