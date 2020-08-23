Iowa State put safety guidelines in place to protect students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic that affected how students and faculty can access the Multicultural Center.
The Multicultural Center in the Memorial Union is open for visitors who follow Memorial Union guidelines.
These guidelines consist of wearing a mask, maintaining six feet distance from others, use of provided sanitation and following signs posted around the building. Rooms will be held at a 50 percent occupancy and the janitorial staff will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sanitation guidelines to clean and disinfect the building.
These guidelines apply to the Multicultural Center and affect how it functions on a daily basis.
Kenyatta Shamburger, assistant dean of students and director of Multicultural Student Affairs, said the Multicultural Center is a gathering and meeting space for students to use and take advantage of the space as long as they are safely following the guidelines put in place.
“The space that is able to be reserved in the Multicultural Center is available to students and student organizations — as long as health and safety guidelines are followed,” Shamburger said. “With regard to the Affinity Spaces, we are hopeful that students using those spaces are also prioritizing health and safety.”
For events open to the public and hosted by the Multicultural Center, online or in person, information and advertisements will be posted on the sponsoring organizations' advertising channels.
More information on how to reserve the Multicultural Center space, the resources it provides and the faculty and staff that work there can be found here.
Shamburger also said he wanted those who have any questions about resources and about the Multicultural Center in general to reach out to the faculty and staff of the Multicultural Center so they can assist students in need.
