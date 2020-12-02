With Story County seeing yet another explosion in COVID-19 cases these past couple weeks, the holidays have looked and felt different as most Iowa State students left campus and returned home a week ago.
According to the Iowa COVID-19 website, Story County has now seen a total of 6,929 cases and 22 total deaths.
Steve Sullivan, spokesperson for Mary Greeley Hospice, discussed how to stay safe during this holiday season and what the effects of students returning home are.
With a lot of students leaving, do you expect the migration of people to slow the spread of COVID-19? Why?
The current situation appears to be the result of community spread. It would be unfair to point to any one group, such as Iowa State students, as being the cause of this. That said, fewer people in the community could potentially slow the progress of community spread. But keep in mind, many Iowa State students may be leaving, but many students who live in Ames but attend school in another community or state may be coming home for the holidays.
How can people remaining in Ames prevent the overflow of hospitals?
Whether someone remains in Ames or leaves for a period of time, the same precautions apply: wear a mask, especially in public places; wash your hands frequently with soap or use hand sanitizer; practice physical distancing diligently; avoid being in large groups — no gatherings greater than eight people is a good rule.
What ages of people are mostly filling the beds and rooms of your hospital?
COVID-19 does not discriminate on the basis of age. People from all age ranges have tested positive in the past few weeks, including a significant number of college-aged people. As far as people who are hospitalized, the majority are in the 50 and older age range.
What advice would you give to students returning home for the holidays?
Before you head home, talk to your parents or other family members about expected precautions. Remember, this isn’t just about your health but the health of everyone you may be around during the holidays — your parents, your siblings, your grandparents, your old friends. Protect yourself, protect those closest to you. Get a COVID-19 test before you head home. Follow all the precautions that have been strongly recommended during this pandemic, particularly mask wearing. Practice everything you’ve learned through the Cyclone Cares campaign.
