This week’s Feminist Friday presentation, hosted by the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity, is titled “More Than Heels and Faces: Women's Wrestling as an Act of Resistance.”
The discussion will be led by Isis Walker, the gender equity initiative practicum at the Sloss Center. Walker has a bachelor's in communication studies with a minor in sociology and master's of education in higher education with an emphasis on student affairs.
According to the Sloss Center’s webpage, this week’s presentation will review the history of women in wrestling, highlight some trailblazers in the business, discuss the current women's revolution and offer recommendations that further integrate feminist perspectives into the world of professional wrestling.
This presentation is being held to help focus a perspective of feminism in other environments, such as in sports.
To ensure this the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity said they envision a campus community that works collaboratively to create an environment that supports and promotes gender equity and social justice at Iowa State University in all aspects, according to their website.
You can register to attend the virtual event that will be held at 1 p.m. here.
