From connecting women to resources to advocacy, the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity has many goals and events planned for this semester.
The Sloss Center has a mission to be committed to the development of a campus community that promotes gender equity and social justice. Through a feminist lens, the Sloss Center advocates for individuals and groups; provides support and referrals; and offers programming and educational resources for the advancement of gender equity.
Working collaboratively with on and off campus services and programs, The Sloss Center supports gender equity and achievement toward intellectual, professional and personal goals of members of the Iowa State community and beyond.
The Sloss Center hosts many events in the Sloss House and in other places on campus.
One of the most well-known events is the weekly Feminist Fridays.
Feminist Fridays are weekly conversation hours in the Sloss House dedicated to raising awareness and engaging dialogue around a broad spectrum of issues through a feminist lens.
Discussion topics are chosen by presenters who facilitate the dialogue and inform the audience about their topic. Feminist Fridays are led by and open to students, staff, faculty and community members.
Feminist Fridays take place at 1 p.m. on Fridays in the Sloss House. The schedule for the spring semester of Feminist Fridays has not been released yet.
Another large event for the spring semester is WE Meets.
WE Meets programming is an extension of the WE Lead Conference from the fall semester. It was created to provide a space for WE Lead participants to come together and feel empowered to network and continue leadership dialogue.
WE Lead was a women’s empowerment and leadership conference in November 2019 which brought students together to network with each other, as well as leaders at Iowa State and the central Iowa community.
The schedule for WE Meets has also not been released for the spring semester.
The other large event for the spring semester is the (Wo)Mentorship Series.
“The (Wo)Mentorship Series provides structured opportunities for womxn of color (woc) to engage with one another through various events during the spring semester,” according to the Sloss Center’s website. “Participants will form connections with (woc)mentors to provide support regarding academic and personal concerns and accomplishments.”
The current schedule for the (Wo)mentorship Series is as follows:
Start Smart Salary Negotiation Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in Hamilton Hall room 0163.
Resume Workshop and Mock Interviews with Dr. Ashley Garrin at 4:10 p.m. Feb. 25 in Pearson 2115.
Networking Luncheon with Dr. Monic Behnken at 12:10 p.m. April 9 in Carver 294.
Women of Color Network Graduation at 10 a.m. May 4 in the Alumni Center.
The Sloss Center requires attendees to RSVP by April 29.
Students can also get involved by reserving the Sloss House for their own events or meetings.
“The Sloss House is a great place for individuals and groups to host meetings and events,” according to the Sloss Center website. “There are four rooms available for reservation, each with a unique feature. Visit [the website] for a description of the space.”
Before completing the reservation form, check the reservation calendar for space availability. Completing the reservation form does not guarantee the reservation. If the request has been accepted, the requester will receive a confirmation email.
