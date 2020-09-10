This week’s Feminist Friday will focus on getting to know the staff at the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity. The event will be held virtually at 1 p.m. and is available to register for free.
The Sloss Center staff will be introducing themselves and their new student members that have recently rotated in for the current academic year.
“...we plan to introduce our staff, the projects we are working on and the things we’re passionate about," said Ruxandra Looft, director of the Sloss Center. "Audience members can expect to get to know us a little better and hopefully find ways in which they can get involved with the work we do at Sloss and learn more about upcoming events and programs.”
In the midst of a virtual semester, the Sloss Center staff hope to connect with students virtually and still be able to help them find ways to become involved in the Sloss Center and its mission.
According to the Sloss Center’s webpage, their mission is to advocate for individuals and groups, provide support and referrals and offer programming and educational resources for the advancement of gender equity through a feminist lens.
“Working collaboratively with on and off campus services and programs, The Sloss Center strives to support gender equity and achievement toward intellectual, professional, and personal goals of members of the Iowa State community and beyond,” according to the Sloss Center webpage.
The Sloss Center’s mission statement also includes four values, which they implement daily:
“Sustain a center infrastructure that promotes gender equity.”
“Provide intentional and inclusive educational programming promoting gender equity and social justice through a feminist lens.”
“Infuse best practices and current research in the fields of feminism, equity, and student development into the programming and resources offered.”
“Maintain and develop internal and external relationships that are central to the center’s function and impact.”
To learn more about the Sloss Center, its staff and their mission, join the Feminist Friday event by registering here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.