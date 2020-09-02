Elected officials from Polk and Johnson counties along with the mayors of Davenport and Waterloo called on the federal government to provide more COVID-19 relief assistance to county and local governments Wednesday.
In a phone call with reporters facilitated by Danny Homan, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 61, the officials stressed the toll that confronting the pandemic has taken on their communities, frontline workers and government budgets, and this toll has only been exacerbated by the derecho that struck much of eastern Iowa in August.
Leaders pointed out that in the 100 days since the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation providing additional pandemic relief, the Senate has taken two recesses without taking action on that issue.
With mounting costs from unemployment, food assistance, public health interventions and other services along with decreased tax revenue stemming from closed entertainment venues, hotels and travel and tourism, many county and municipal governments are facing budget shortfalls and potential layoffs of first responders and frontline employees.
“If Iowa does not get the necessary aid we need from the federal government, for the state, for our cities, towns and schools districts, we could lose essential public services we need to beat the pandemic, rebuild our communities and safely reopen the economy,” Homan said.
Homeless services, nonprofits, veterans services and mental health care services have been especially impacted, as the needs for these have increased throughout the pandemic and following the derecho.
“We anticipate a tremendous need, and this is the great unknown for all of us, for social services in the next year,” said Polk County Supervisor Tom Hockensmith. “Our needs for mental illness and health services are skyrocketing.”
Strain is being placed on first responders and frontline workers as well, who play a dual role in not only their professional capacity but also personally, as members of the community, Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan said.
“They’re husbands and wives and brothers and sisters,” Sullivan said. “While they are going to work and doing this heroic work, they’re also having to worry about the effects of these disasters in their own homes.”
Mayor Mike Matson of Davenport stressed the vital role local government plays in the lives of its citizens.
“Cities are on the frontline of public services,” Matson said. "These local governments work every day to provide the services that we take for granted."
Sullivan warned that without relief and direct support from the federal government, the future outlook for many communities in Iowa is uncertain at best and that local governments are becoming desperate.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart concluded his remarks by characterizing the local government’s situation with respect to the pandemic.
“The virus is the enemy,” Hart said. “But the inaction of not directly supporting local cities and counties could be its best friend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.