Since Iowa State has opened, the university has put safety guidelines in place to protect students and faculty during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected how students and faculty can access different resources on campus.
The Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success is located on the third floor of the Memorial Union at Iowa State.
When possible, The Center will host both in-person and virtual events, according to Brad Freihoefer, director of The Center. They also explained that all events at The Center this semester will have a virtual component this year to allow increased access and opportunity to participate.
Freihoefer said that at the moment, The Center space is closed, but students can schedule in-person meetings that follow COVID-19 guidelines.
“Students who would like in-person resources or meetings with Center staff are encouraged to reach out to Center staff by email, center@iastate.edu, or phone, 515-294-5433,” Freihoefer said.
Students can find resources about information, faculty and events at The Center’s website. There is also information on their social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and their newsletter.
Freihoefer explained that these resources are the best ways to stay connected to all the latest information on programs, events, services and resources from The Center.
Freihoefer also said that students who are in need of advice to navigate Iowa State resources during this time should reach out to The Center staff for information and assistance.
As for events coming up, Freihoefer said there are many events and opportunities for students to participate in this semester.
“There’s LGBTQIA+ History Month, Coming Out Day Photo Shoot and the opening of The Virtual Center,” Freihoefer said. “[There are] more events and opportunities in the weeks ahead — stay tuned to The Center’s calendar of events for more.”
The Center will be hosting an LGBTQIA+ Community Welcome event on Zoom for students to attend. This event is to connect students to new people, build community, introduce students to The Center and its staff and to learn more about the LGBTQIA+ events and organizations on campus. Those who want to attend the event can register by clicking the link above.
