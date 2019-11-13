As part of Veterans Week at Iowa State, the Iowa State Lectures Program is hosting a lecture about Vietnam veterans.
Steve Feimer, co-author of "Vietnam Vets: Still Coming Home" and associate professor of justice studies at the University of South Dakota, will be presenting the “Vietnam Veterans: Still Coming Home” lecture.
This lecture will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the South Ballroom of the Memorial Union.
The purpose of this lecture is to raise awareness of the continuing struggles of Vietnam War veterans as they deal with such issues as the physical effects of Agent Orange, post traumatic stress disorder, survivor's guilt, readjustment to civilian life and combat loss. This lecture will be focused on the sacrifice borne by veterans, their families and their friends both in war and in peace.
"Vietnam Vets: Still Coming Home" is a book which tells the stories of 31 Vietnam veterans who served in-country between 1961 and 1974. Within the pages of the book, veterans from each branch of service share their stories about their lives before, during and after Vietnam.
The stories in the book are of men and women who went to war in Vietnam, some enlisted, some career military and others drafted. For the first time, many of the veterans open up about their experiences with heroism, sacrifice, loss, success, suffering and even battlefield humor.
The book will allow readers to experience the lives of these men and women before their military service and during the events in Vietnam.
“Honoring these brave men and women who participated in this project by reading their stories will in a small way make you part of their life and keep their legacy alive,” according to thevietnamvets.com.
He wrote this book as a way of giving back and returning services to veterans and 100 percent of the proceeds go towards veteran service organizations, according to the lecture's website.
Feimer completed his bachelors of science in criminal justice at the University of South Dakota. He received his doctorate in public administration from the University of Oklahoma in 1986. His publications have appeared in the Journal of Crime and Justice, New England Journal on Criminal and Civil Confinement, Public Personnel Management and Journal of Gang Research.
