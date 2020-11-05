In her first press conference in weeks, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she and her administration were “doubling down” on efforts to encourage Iowans to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, without announcing a mask mandate or any further required closures.
With her last formal press conference having occurred Oct. 7, Reynolds’ statement came on the day the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 4,562 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours. Reynolds was joined at the press conference by leaders from MercyOne and UnityPoint Health, two of the largest hospital networks in Iowa.
Reynolds touted Iowa’s testing system, and she and the doctors urged Iowans to “do their part” to combat the spread.
“Government solutions alone can’t stop this virus,” Reynolds said. “For the next three weeks, at least, I’m asking Iowans to make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Reynolds announced an additional $25 million in CARES Act funds would be allocated to hospital systems to offset the costs of increased workload caring for coronavirus patients. She also announced a public awareness media campaign rolling out in local newspapers and radio and television stations.
Hijinio Carreon, chief medical officer with MercyOne Des Moines, and Dave Williams, chief clinical officer for UnityPoint, both pleaded with Iowans to follow the guidelines, stressing the exhaustion of health care workers and asking Iowans to help protect them.
Reynolds also encouraged Iowans to be cautious as we move into the colder months and the holiday season.
“As the weather changes and more of our activities move indoors, I'm asking you to take additional precautions and carefully consider whether certain events are worth the risk that they could present for you or someone you love,” Reynolds said.
Asked by one reporter if she was considering new mitigation efforts, Reynolds reiterated that she was “doubling down” on encouraging Iowans to follow prevention guidelines and would only say her staff was monitoring the situation.
Reynolds defended the state’s response to the pandemic to this point.
“Iowans said in this election that they want to get through it, they want to move on, they agree with how we've handled COVID-19,” Reynolds said. “That’s what I think the election said.”
She also pointed to the state’s fiscal situation, saying Iowa is one of the few states that has a balanced budget and that has full cash reserves.
“That’s going to make a difference,” Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.