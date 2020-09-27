Bar closures in Johnson and Story counties will continue for another week after Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an extension of the state’s public health disaster emergency declaration.
Both counties are home to state universities: University of Iowa and Iowa State University. After an increase in positive cases from ages 18 to 24 in late August, Reynolds ordered bars in six Iowa counties to close.
Polk, Dallas, Linn and Black Hawk counties were able to reopen bars three weeks later, but Reynolds issued a new proclamation Friday extending the closures for Story and Johnson until 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4.
The proclamation orders bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs in these two counties to remain closed for in-person business. Carry-out alcohol does remain an option for these bars while they are closed.
If an establishment earns at least half their monthly revenue in food sales, the proclamation allows them to remain open, as long as they serve their food to all customers and maintain social distancing and public health standards.
The order comes after the White House coronavirus task force recommended the state take stronger action to slow the spread of COVID-19. The recommendations include a statewide mask mandate, close bars in the majority of counties and an increase in testing at universities, according to the Des Moines Register.
Reynolds said during a news conference the decision to close the bars was because they were able to pinpoint the age where the spike of cases was, and through contact tracing, they found a lot of transmission was through social gatherings and going to bars.
“I think now that we have seen the trends come down, they know that we are serious about enforcement and following the guidelines set by the emergency health declaration,” Reynolds said.
