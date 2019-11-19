Women are rising to new professional heights and have the opportunity to win awards at the third annual Ivy Women in Business Awards hosted by the Ivy College of Business at Iowa State. These awards allow the Ivy College of Business to recognize individuals, businesses or organizations who serve as champions that inspire, lead and encourage women.
By receiving this honor, the women may serve as an inspiration to other young women in college as they prepare for a future in business. The three winners get either the Champion Award, Outstanding Young Alumna Award or the Inspiration Award for their individual impacts on all young women in business.
“When nominating someone, describe how the nominee has gone above and beyond in her career; how she stands out in her field; past awards, recognitions, or milestones; and why she should be chosen over other qualified candidates," according to the Ivy College of Business website.
The Champion Award specifically honors an individual — regardless of gender, business or organization — serving as a champion to inspire, lead and encourage women to achieve their potential.
The Outstanding Young Alumna Award honors an Ivy College of Business alumna, 35 years of age or younger, who has distinguished herself early in her career for remarkable achievements.
The Inspiration Award honors a woman who has made a significant impact in her career while inspiring other women in business to become leaders and reach their full potential.
“Provide details about how the nominee has specifically inspired other women; any measurable outcomes that are a result of her efforts; her philosophy on leading women, or other similar details; and past awards, recognitions, or milestones," according to the Ivy College of Business website.
Originating in 2017, the Ivy College of Business will host the ceremony again this year 5:30-7 p.m March 25 in the Reiman Ballroom at the Iowa State University Alumni Center.
Nominations can now be made for the 2020 Ivy Women In Business Awards by providing a one page cover sheet or nomination letter, the nominee’s resume or CV and ensuring the nomination fits accordingly to one of the three awards.
The deadline for all nominations is 5 p.m. Jan. 10. All of the winners will be notified in early February, and award recipients must be able to attend the awards ceremony to be eligible. The nomination form can be found online.
One does not have to work at or be associated with Iowa State to nominate or be nominated; however, self nominations will not be considered or reviewed.
The recipients chosen for the 2019 awards were Leslie Buttorff, chair of the board of directors at Quintel-M, Emily Schmitt, general counsel at Sukup Manufacturing Co. and Kate Banasiak, president and CEO of Diversified Management Services.
