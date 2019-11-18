Students are invited to the Rotunda in Curtiss Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to play “Global Trivia” and have a chance to win prizes.
The trivia event, hosted by Iowa State’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, is part of International Education Week which Iowa State is celebrating for the second year in a row.
The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has events they will be hosting to promote the week and study abroad programs within its college.
This week “is an opportunity to celebrate the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide,” according to the International Education Week website. The week is an initiative to encourage travel among students, whether it be abroad or within the country’s borders.
There are many ways students can travel through their institution. Iowa State offers many study abroad and student exchange programs. These programs can be found within each of the colleges.
The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is currently offering more than 20 study abroad programs which will be under way in the spring and summer of 2020. The college’s study abroad program has events planned to recognize International Education Week.
Thursday, Nov. 21, the college is hosting a student travel discussion panel in room 13 of Curtiss Hall from 5 to 6:30p.m. The discussion will be led by students who have participated in study abroad programs before.
The panel will be featuring: Megan Behrends, senior in agricultural and life sciences education; Spencer Arnold, senior in animal science; Jacqueline Ehrlich, senior in agricultural biochemistry and Brianna Gorham, junior in agricultural business.
For more information about the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences study abroad program or International Education week, students can visit their website.
