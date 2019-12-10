Iowa State students and Ames residents gather at the Cyclone Sports Complex on April 26 for Reggie's Sleepout. Reggie's Sleepout is named after Reggie Kelsey, a man who aged out of the foster care system in 2001 and found difficultly finding permanent housing before he was found dead in the Des Moines River three and a half months later. This event is to raise awareness and funding to support child and youth homelessness. The event features on-stage entertainment and a cardboard box building competition.