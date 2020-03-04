Iowa State’s Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication is hosting its spring 2020 Jump-Start Internship and Networking Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The fair is organized each semester to provide students in journalism, public relations and advertising the chance to network with potential employers or seek out regional and local internship opportunities.
Employers at the event are expected to include organizations such as KCCI-TV, Iowa Public Radio, Iowa Speedway and the Iowa Office of the Secretary of State.
There is an employer map available on the Greenlee website so those planning on attending can look at the map to find the employers they would like to introduce themselves to and speak to about available opportunities.
The Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication requires a 400-hour internship for students majoring in one of its disciplines. The Jump-Start Internship and Networking Fair can help students find an internship to meet that requirement.
According to the Greenlee Website, approximately 55 booths will be at the event to meet and interact with students. It is estimated that 200 students will attend the event.
The Greenlee website advises students to plan ahead of time what they are going to wear to the fair and practice the talking points they plan to use when interacting with employers.
The Greenlee website also encourages students to be well-groomed and dress in business or business-casual attire. Students are also recommended to bring 10 to 15 updated copies of their resumes to hand out to employers at the fair.
Students who would like assistance in the creation or update of their resume are able to visit with the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Career Services office in 150 Carver Hall. The Career Services office offers one-on-one meetings through appointments scheduled via CyHire.
The Jump-Start Internship and Networking Fair is organized by Juli Probasco-Sowers. Probasco-Sowers works as the internship coordinator and an academic adviser for the Greenlee School of Journalism and Communication.
Prior event registration is not required for students looking to attend the event but will be asked to swipe their student ID when they arrive at the fair to receive a name tag and to track event attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.