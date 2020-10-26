The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) met to discuss COVID-19 regulations, voting mitigations, fitness opportunities and the appointment of potential senators.
President Eleanor Field discussed the progress the GPSS made this semester despite not being able to meet in person. The Special Student Fee Committee has met once so far. This year the Board of Regents froze all fee increases that were scheduled to be implemented this year. She also mentioned how important it is that students get out and vote, in-person voting will be available depending on your location on campus.
“The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) is an elected governing body through which graduate and professional students express their concern for the welfare of graduate and professional students at Iowa State University,” according to the GPSS website.
Erin Baldwin, the associate vice president for student health and wellness and the director of the Teaching and Learning in Medicine (TLM) Student Health Center, began the Senate meeting with updates involving student health and wellness.
“In the fiscal year 2020 we were thrilled to be able to interact with 85 percent of our student body and provide the different services that meet the needs of our students,” Baldwin said in regards to the use of recreation services.
Baldwin also said State and Lied Gym are open but have many mitigation strategies in place. There are intramural sports available including bowling, free-throw shooting contest and 9-ball pool.
Student Wellness recently started a four week Sleep well program according to Baldwin. She said sleep can be a real challenge for all of us and it’s definitely a program to check out.
The on-campus testing site for COVID-19 continues to be at Johnny’s inside of Hilton Coliseum on the east side. If students are feeling symptoms, Baldwin advised getting tested.
The Thielen Student Health Center offers counseling and medical assistance to students. Flu shots are also available, just call 515-294-5801 to set up an appointment. They also offer drug and alcohol prevention strategies such as the marijuana eCheckup and canvas course AlcoholEdu.
The Collegiate Recovery Community is a support-based and student-focused program to provide and connect students in recovery or seeking recovery from issues such as substance use, gambling, gaming and more. Baldwin advised students to reach out if they are in need of help.
Charles Wongus, the GPSS treasurer, said if any students are interested in joining the Finance Committee it’s a great experience for students interested in finance and banking.
GPSS Senate Engagement Officer Chelsea Iennarella-Servantez said it’s important to fill the role for an Iowa State Daily representative as well as fill the Iowa State student conduct hearing board, which is a committee made up of graduate students that disciplines students for misconduct.
Mental health awareness was covered by graduate wellness chair Madelyne Losby.
She discussed Green Dot action day, which raises awareness about sexual violence and not tolerating sexual violence. GPSS is committed to the action of spreading resources and encouraging bystander intervention training, Losby said.
Graduate and Professional Student Conference Chair Abigail Kropf developed a preconference poll that determines the interest level students have on a topic.
The Campus Affairs Committee has been vetoed by GPSS President Morgan Fritz and was tabled indefinitely. The next GPSS meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10.
