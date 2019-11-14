The fourth finalist in the search for Iowa State’s next university registrar will have an open forum 11 a.m. to noon Friday to talk about the position and meet with community members of Iowa State.
The fourth finalist to visit Iowa State and speak to an open forum will be Jennifer Suchan. Friday’s forum will be in the Oak Room of the Memorial Union.
As the current interim university registrar at Iowa State, Suchan works with strategic enrollment management planning efforts. Suchan also establishes priorities for and provides leadership to all areas within the office, according to her resume.
From 2011 to 2015 Suchan worked as the assistant registrar at the University of Northern Iowa where she administered the university’s Undergraduate Academic Standing Policy.
Prior to the forum, each finalist is scheduled to meet with faculty, staff and stakeholders during an interview. The forum will have the theme of ‘How Best can the Office of University Registrar support Iowa State’s Mission and Enrollment Management?’ according to Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website.
The responsibilities of the university registrar position has responsibilities include strategic planning, budgeting, managing record information of students and more. The position reports to Laura Doering, associate vice president for enrollment management and student success.
The full itinerary and resume for Suchan can be found on Iowa State’s Office of the Senior Vice President and Provost website. A feedback form can also be found on the website for people to provide their input on any of the final candidates.
This is the last forum as it is the final candidate for the position. Feedback about the finalists must be submitted by Nov. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.