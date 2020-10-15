This week’s Feminist Friday will feature Kay Switzer, a sexual health activist who will be leading a presentation called “Title X: Empower Iowans Through Sexual Health.”
Switzer, whose focus is to provide individuals with the resources they need to lead healthier lives, works as the outreach coordinator for the Family Planning Council of Iowa. The Family Planning Council of Iowa serves to provide quality health care and family planning services to any Iowans who are in need of or desire them.
“This presentation will dive into the vitality of the Title X (10) program; the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services,” Switzer said.
The Iowan clinics that offer the Title X services and family planning funds provided by the federal government extend comprehensive reproductive health care to any person, no matter their income or financial status.
In addition to the use of Title X funds, the Family Planning Council of Iowa also subcontracts with six delegate agencies to provide planning services to low-income families and individuals within local communities, according to their website.
According to the Family Planning Council of Iowa’s website, the Council envisions an Iowa where sexual health results from responsible decision-making and access to care. In hopes of making this vision a reality, the Council works to encourage individuals to understand, appreciate and educate themselves on the importance of sexual health.
As well as being an activist and advocate for reproductive health care, Switzer has become the youngest certified sexual health educator in the state. She also sits on the Board of Directors for the single nonprofit organization in Iowa for adolescent sexual health: EyesOpenIowa.
“Often, outside of our health care provider, we are given misinterpreted or misleading sexual health-related information,” Switzer said.
In addition to providing health care information resources, Switzer will give insight on the many unanswered and misguided questions Americans have about sexual and reproductive health.
This week’s Feminist Friday will be virtually at 1 p.m. You can register to attend the event for free at this link.
