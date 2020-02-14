Engineers’ Week, informally known as E-Week, will take place from Sunday through Friday, highlighted with events for students coordinated by the student-led executive committee.
The theme for the 69th year of E-Week is “Breaking the Boundaries of Engineering,” which was implemented in hopes of encompassing all facets of engineering at Iowa State.
Adam Sievers is a senior in mechanical engineering and the executive committee's merchandising chair for E-Week.
“The theme could be taken in a few ways; breaking the social boundaries of engineering or breaking the technological boundaries,” Sievers said. “There are a lot of different ways you could interpret it, so we wanted to use [the theme] to highlight some of the things happening here at Iowa State.”
For 2020, Iowa State will start E-Week off with the E-Mazing Race, an opportunity for engineering students to use their skills by following clues to engineering buildings and completing tasks at that location in this team-building exercise. The E-Mazing Race will begin at 1 p.m. in the Student Innovation Center, room 3204.
Samuel Schreck, senior in civil engineering and executive committee co-president, said the E-Mazing Race was his favorite event to participate in and plan.
Another highly anticipated event is the keynote address from speaker Kate Darling. Kate Darling is a research specialist at the MIT media lab. She will be discussing the intersection of technology and society. This event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
Button Lunch is an event that expects to see a participation of 500 students. For $5, students are given a button that is used as a pass for lunch throughout E-Week. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Howe Atrium Monday through Thursday. The Button Lunch will be catered by Hickory Park, Chick-fil-A and Panera Bread.
“A lot of friends come out of E-Week. I feel like [our committee] is all really close now, and we have a lot of fun with each other,” Schreck said. “You’re planning an event for the entire college, so there are also a lot of leadership opportunities that you wouldn’t get in a classroom.”
The full list of events for the 2020 E-Week can be found on the College of Engineering’s website.
E-Week is organized by the student-run committee of 15 executive members and 10 committee members. Elections for the committee will be in March.
