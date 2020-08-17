Iowa’s application for a major federal disaster declaration was approved by President Donald Trump, after the derecho that hit the state on Aug. 10.
Trump informed the media that he would approve the application Monday morning and said he is going to try and work in a visit to Iowa in his Monday schedule to survey the storm damage while visiting Wisconsin and Minnesota to speak about jobs and the economy.
The approval came after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds formally requested an expedited disaster declaration in response to the derecho.
The $3.9 billion comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Individual Assistance program. There’s an estimated $3.77 billion in losses of soybean and corn crops and $82,730,000 in major home damage.
The storm killed three Iowans and left more than a half-million Iowans without power at its peak. Estimates 10 million acres of cropland in total were left damaged.
Reynold’s request would provide assistance for 27 counties in Iowa including: Story, Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Tama and Washington.
According to Reynolds’s request, the initial analysis of the impacted area showed 275,000 residential parcels experienced wind speeds from 75 to 112 mph, of that 8,273 structures experienced major damage or were destroyed.
